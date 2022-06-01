Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner throws first pitch at Mets game









Being a Mets fan has, historically speaking, not been an easy gig. We’re a long ways away from the 1969 “Miracle” Mets or the 1986 World Series champion Mets led by the likes of a 21-year-old Dwight “Doc” Gooden. If you don’t believe me, just ask Julian Casablancas, whose lament for days gone by on The Strokes’ The New Abnormal was helpfully titled ‘Ode to the Mets’.

This isn’t just some NL East bitterness either (the Nats suck this year, for the record): the Mets have only had a winning record for three of the last ten seasons, eight of which featured arguably the best (and sadly one of the most injury-prone) pitchers in the world, Jacob deGrom.

Maybe this is the year: the Mets are well ahead of pretty much everybody in the NL East, and even though they’re currently bogged down by injuries, they’ve been able to maintain a monstrous command thanks to a solid +62 run differential and a deep bench of stars and underlooked talent that has kept them afloat. Even better – they’re starting to convert out-of-towners, like Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, for one.

Now, if you don’t know anything about baseball, just know that if you’re from Philadelphia, you do not like the Mets. The Phillies and the Mets are NL East rivals, and although the Atlanta Braves are usually the ones to win the division, there’s certainly no love lost between the Phillies and the Mets.

I don’t know how big of a baseball fan Zauner actually is, considering how I don’t think she references the sport at all in any of her songs or in her memoir Crying in H Mart, but one thing I know for sure is that Zauner is from Philadelphia. That makes cheering for the Mets a big no-no, but Zauner apparently got some hometown pride in by Tweeting out some Philly Phanatic socks after the pitch.

Watch Zauner throw out the ceremonial first pitch down below.

My socks / heart pic.twitter.com/QCPMzvzqhs — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) May 27, 2022