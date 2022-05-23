Japanese Breakfast makes ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut with ‘Be Sweet’ and ‘Paprika’









Japanese Breakfast made her Saturday Night Live debut on the programme’s 47th series finale last weekend, and you can watch her perform ‘Be Sweet’ and ‘Paprika’ below.

The singer-songwriter (real name Michelle Zauner) released her new album Jubilee last year and appeared on the show alongside host Natasha Lyonne, star of Russian Doll and Orange Is The New Black, to promote the new material.

Zauner played two of the biggest hits from Jubilee during the show. For ‘Be Sweet’, she was dressed in deep red and backed by a four-piece band all in white before she changed outfit to a white frock and was joined by a horn section for ‘Paprika’.

The Saturday Night Live series finale also saw the departure of longtime cast member Pete Davidson. Fellow cast members Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney also announced they were planning to leave the show after last night’s episode.

The news came after Davidson remarked in 2021 that he was “ready to hang up the jersey” and conclude his tenure with Saturday Night Live.

Elsewhere in the series, Post Malone made his Saturday Night Live debut alongside Selena Gomez, who made her debut on the NBC programme as host. During his performance, Post Malone was joined by Fleet Foxes to premiere ‘Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol’, a song from his forthcoming album Twelve Carat Toothache.

During an episode earlier this month, Arcade Fire were welcomed as musical guests following the release of their latest album, WE, last Friday. They took the opportunity to speak out about abortion rights in light of a recently leaked draft opinion in support of overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that made abortion legal in the United States on a federal level.

Watch Japanese Breakfast’s recent performance of ‘Be Sweet’ and ‘Paprika’ on Saturday Night Live below.