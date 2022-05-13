Watch Arcade Fire cover Harry Styles song 'As It Was'

Canadian legends Arcade Fire have delivered a stellar rendition of the Harry Styles fan favourite, ‘As It Was’. The band gave the rendition during a live set at BBC’s historic Maida Vale Studios, and it doesn’t disappoint.
For anyone not familiar with the original, you’d be easily mistaken for this being one of Arcade Fire’s cuts from one of their earlier albums, as musically, it sounds very similar to something off The Suburbs. They imbue the track with the melancholy that they do so well, whilst also managing to make it more dynamic than the original, adding some stunning orchestral textures.
The Montreal outfit released their sixth studio album WE on May 6th and performed the cover of ‘As It Was’ for an extended BBC Radio 2 session with the country’s premier promoter of good music, Steve Lamacq. Unsurprisingly, the cover was lapped up by all those listening, and now it has been uploaded to Radio 2’s YouTube channel.
‘As It Was’ was released as the lead single from Harry Styles’ upcoming third album, Harry’s House, back in April, and it has set a precedent for the rest of the album, which drops on May 20th. It marks a change in direction for the former One Direction man, as he looks to head down a more rock-oriented route.
See Arcade Fire’s upcoming UK and European tour dates below.
Arcade Fire UK & EU tour dates:
August
- 30 – 3Arena, Dublin
September
- 02 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 03 – AO Arena, Manchester
- 05 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 08 – The O2, London
- 11 – Zenith, Lille, France
- 12 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium
- 14 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
- 15 – Accor Arena, Paris, France
- 17 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy
- 18 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
- 21 – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain
- 22 – Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal
- 23 – Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal
- 25 – Arkea Arena, Bordeaux, France
- 26 – Zenith de Nantes, Nantes, France
- 28 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- 29 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
Watch Arcade Fire’s cover of ‘As It Was’ below.
