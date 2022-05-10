Arcade Fire share new video for ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’









Arcade Fire have revealed the fun new video for their latest single ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’ from their sixth album released last week.

The video has seen a return of the inflatable tube figures which have been colourfully flailing around during their recent live appearances.

The video itself is reflective of the cathartic, joyous yet cognizant approach that the band sustained for the record. It features a downbeat tube man who struggles to inflate surrounded by his happy family who are breezing through life ala some sort of summer car dealership remake of It’s a Wonderful Life.

This approach is reflective of the mixed-up world into which Arcade Fire were releasing their album WE. Thus, with wild uncertainty in the air, the band sought to colour their output with a sense of bliss that didn’t have to be ignorant.

This has been very much the approach of the band in recent times, and they look to carry that into what they are calling “the definitive Arcade Fire tour” in 2022. They will be joined by Feist for their UK and Europe dates, while Beck will join them in North America.

You can check out the imminent tour dates and the cracking new azure skied video below.

Arcade Fire tour dates:

Aug. 30 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Sept. 2 — Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena Birmingham

Sept. 3 — Manchester, England @ AO Arena

Sept. 5 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

Sept. 8 — London, England @ The O2

Sept. 11 — Lille, France @ Zenith

Sept. 12 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

Sept. 14 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

Sept. 15 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Sept. 17 — Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

Sept. 18 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

Sept. 21 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

Sept. 22 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno

Sept. 23 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno

Sept. 25 — Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena

Sept. 26 — Nantes, France @ Zenith de Nantes

Sept. 28 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Sept. 29 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

Oct. 1 — Warsaw, Poland @ COS Torwar

Oct. 28 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Nov. 1 — Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

Nov. 4 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Nov. 8 — Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway Music Hall

Nov. 10 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 12 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov. 13 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Nov. 16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

Nov. 19 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov. 22 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 25 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 27 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Dec. 1 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.