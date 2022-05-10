Arcade Fire share new video for ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’

Arcade Fire have revealed the fun new video for their latest single ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’ from their sixth album released last week.
The video has seen a return of the inflatable tube figures which have been colourfully flailing around during their recent live appearances.
The video itself is reflective of the cathartic, joyous yet cognizant approach that the band sustained for the record. It features a downbeat tube man who struggles to inflate surrounded by his happy family who are breezing through life ala some sort of summer car dealership remake of It’s a Wonderful Life.
This approach is reflective of the mixed-up world into which Arcade Fire were releasing their album WE. Thus, with wild uncertainty in the air, the band sought to colour their output with a sense of bliss that didn’t have to be ignorant.
This has been very much the approach of the band in recent times, and they look to carry that into what they are calling “the definitive Arcade Fire tour” in 2022. They will be joined by Feist for their UK and Europe dates, while Beck will join them in North America.
You can check out the imminent tour dates and the cracking new azure skied video below.
Arcade Fire tour dates:
- Aug. 30 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
- Sept. 2 — Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
- Sept. 3 — Manchester, England @ AO Arena
- Sept. 5 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro
- Sept. 8 — London, England @ The O2
- Sept. 11 — Lille, France @ Zenith
- Sept. 12 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
- Sept. 14 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
- Sept. 15 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
- Sept. 17 — Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
- Sept. 18 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
- Sept. 21 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
- Sept. 22 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno
- Sept. 23 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno
- Sept. 25 — Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena
- Sept. 26 — Nantes, France @ Zenith de Nantes
- Sept. 28 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
- Sept. 29 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Oct. 1 — Warsaw, Poland @ COS Torwar
- Oct. 28 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
- Nov. 1 — Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
- Nov. 4 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
- Nov. 8 — Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway Music Hall
- Nov. 10 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
- Nov. 12 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
- Nov. 13 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
- Nov. 16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
- Nov. 19 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- Nov. 22 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Nov. 25 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
- Nov. 27 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
- Dec. 1 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
