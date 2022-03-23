Harry Styles teases third album 'Harry's House'









British pop star Harry Styles has officially announced his third studio album, entitled Harry’s House. The new record will drop on May 20th.

Harry’s House will be Styles’ third studio effort, coming off the success of 2019’s Fine Line and 2017’s Harry Styles. Styles has yet to preview any new music from the upcoming thrid LP, but with a release date relatively near, expect to hear some preview singles in the coming weeks to keep the anticipation up.

At the end of the singer’s ‘Love on Tour’ run of shows in 2021, Styles tweeted his thanks to his fans and promised to return “very soon.” “To the fans, and everyone who came to see these shows, I thank you,” Styles tweeted at the time. “You made them everything they were, and I’ve never felt so genuinely supported. I can’t say it enough, you’re unbelievable. This tour felt like the celebration of coming back together. I won’t ever forget it. Thank you all so much for the love, I’ll see you very soon. Treat people with kindness. Goodbye for now. I love you all. H.”

Styles is set to headline the 2022 Coachella Music and Arts Festival in April of 2022. Is there a chance that Styles will use the opportunity to show off some new material from the upcoming album? It seems like the perfect time, but we won’t know until Styles takes the stage in California next month.

Styles has recently returned to acting after the nearly two-year promotional cycle for Fine Line, including making a cameo at the end of the recent Marvel film Eternals protraying Eros, Thanos’ brother. Styles is also set to star in the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling in September, under the direction of Olivia Wilde. Styles has also been shooting the film My Policeman since April of 2021.

Check out Styles’ announcement tweet down below. Harry’s House is set for a May 20th release.