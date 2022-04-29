Watch Japanese Breakfast perform 'Be Sweet' live on The Kelly Clarkson Show









Japanese Breakfast recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where Michelle Zauner and company performed the 2021 track ‘Be Sweet’ and Zauner recalled watching Doja Cat get hauled out of a toilet cubicle at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Zauner’s performance of the Jubilee single saw her take to the stage dressed in a black dress and knee-high boots. Behind her, a wall of blue and pink bubbles blinked in time with the slick grooves laid down by her band.

Zauner also appeared as one of Kelly Clarkson’s guests. As well as opening up about her memoir, Crying in H Mart, she spoke about being nominated for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Album at the Grammy Awards. The musician also recalled running into fellow nominee, Doja Cat, in the bathroom just as the pop singer was being awarded the trophy.

Zauner told Clarkson: “I had just finished peeing and she came in and I was like, ‘Oh my god, maybe I can hang out and get a bathroom selfie with Doja Cat,‘” Zauner said. “And then I was like, ‘That’s really weird to wait for her outside the bathroom.’ So then I was like, ‘I’ll just go out into the hall and try to get a snack and wait for her to come out.’ Give her her time and space.”

Neither Doja Cat nor Zauner knew that the former had just been awarded the Grammy for Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for ‘Kiss Me More’ with SZA. It seems that Doja Cat had been so convinced she wouldn’t win that she used the announcement as an opportunity to go to the bathroom while, behind the scenes, the ceremony’s organisers were having a breakdown.

Zauner continued: “And then someone came running by and was like, ‘Doja Cat! Doja Cat! Doja Cat!’ And she ran into the bathroom and just started pulling her out by the wrist to go back in. They had all of us in holding because the commercial break was over and she had just won her Grammy. And they like flew her in, and her dress flew up and exposed her. And I found out later she had won the Grammy.”

See the performance, below.

.