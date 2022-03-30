Japanese Breakfast covers Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’









Japanese Breakfast - 'Skinny Love' 6.5

Michelle Zauner, who performs as Japanese Breakfast, has shared a reworked version of her own track ‘Be Sweet’, alongside a stripped-down cover of Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’ as part of the Spotify Singles series.

The new recordings are part of the major streaming platform’s series that celebrates the current roster of Grammy nominees for Best New Artist. Japanese Breakfast decided to pay tribute to the previous Best New Artist winner Bon Iver for one of their submissions to the series.

“We decided to record Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’ because it felt like a very surprising cover for Japanese Breakfast,” Michelle Zauner said in a statement. “It’s so moving and sparse. We felt we could add some interesting instrumentation to the track and celebrate our fellow label mate Bon Iver.”

Zauner is set to embark on a busy touring schedule this year. In the coming months, she is on the bill to play at Coachella; then, she will play at Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival in May as a headline act.

In July, she will head to 80/35, followed by shows in Day In Day Out in August and Bonnaroo after the Tennessee-based festival faced back-to-back cancellations two years in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic and flooding caused by Hurricane Ida.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter had a highly successful 2021 with the release of her acclaimed album Jubilee, which has been nominated for the Best Alternative Music Album Grammy Award.

Japanese Breakfast also recently covered Yoko Ono’s ‘Nobody Sees Me Like You Do’ for Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono, a star-studded compilation tribute album curated and executive produced by Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie.

Listen to the new tracks exclusive to Spotify below.