Michelle Zauner shares update on ‘Crying in H Mart’ movie









Michelle Zauner, who performs as Japanese Breakfast, has shared an update about the process of turning her hit memoir Crying in H Mart into a movie.

In an interview last week (March 9th), Zauner revealed that she is currently in the thick of the film scriptwriting process. “So I actually just finished the first draft of the screenplay,” Zauner explained. “My producers really like it, so hopefully, the revision process won’t be too brutal. And yeah, hopefully, that will come out sometime in the next couple years. I’m just playing a lot of festivals and being back on the road, and Crying in H Mart the movie [will arrive] maybe sometime in the next few years.”

The film adaption of Zauner’s memoir was first announced back in June 2021. As well as penning the screenplay, She will also, of course, provide the film soundtrack under her moniker of Japanese Breakfast.

Zauner is set to embark on a busy touring schedule this year. In the coming months, she is on the bill to play at Coachella, then she will play at Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival in May as a headline act. In July, she will head to 80/35, followed by shows in Day In Day Out in August and Bonnaroo after the Tennessee-based festival faced back-to-back cancellations two years in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic and flooding caused by Hurricane Ida.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter had a highly successful 2021 with the release of her acclaimed and Grammy-nominated album Jubilee. Japanese Breakfast also recently covered Yoko Ono’s ‘Nobody Sees Me Like You Do’ for Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono, a star-studded compilation tribute album curated and executive produced by Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie.

Listen to Japanese Breakfast’s cover of Yoko Ono’s ‘Nobody Sees Me Like You Do’ below.