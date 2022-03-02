Brian Eno and Japanese Breakfast join SXSW 2022 Speakers Lineup









SXSW has just unveiled the newest additions to its dizzying list of keynotes and featured speakers. This year’s festival, which runs from the 11th to the 20th of March, has already announced keynotes by Beck and Lizzo. Now, it has been revealed that Japanese Breakfast and Brian Eno will also take to the podium. While Japanese breakfast (real name Michelle Zauner) will deliver a keynote speech, Eno is set to embark on a session titled: “Art & Climate: A Conversation With Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe.”

SXSW has also announced speeches and discussions by former United States representative Beto O’Rourke, filmmaker and actor Ron Howard, President of Beggars Group and author of My Life in the Sunshine Nabil Ayers, Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein, and singer and producer Sevdaliza.

The SXSW speaker’s stage will also be graced by the presence of MediaLink CEO Michael E. Kassan; Managing Director of Smash Ventures Kevin Mayer; Journalist, CEO of Rappler, and the first Filipino recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, Maria Ressa.

Looking ahead to this year’s keynote speeches, SXSW’s Chief Programming Officer, Hugh Forrest said: “It’s been three years since we’ve held an in-person SXSW, and we couldn’t be more excited and honoured to bring together not only today’s announced Keynotes and Featured Speakers, but our entire lineup. This year’s conference really spans the depth, breadth and quality of creativity and leadership that make SXSW the global destination for creative professionals.”

SXSW will take place from March 11-20th, 2022 in Austin, TX and online. If you’re hoping to gain access to these conference sessions, as well as film screenings, music showcases, and professional development opportunities, make sure you register Register your interest here. Rates will increase from March 9th onwards.