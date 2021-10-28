Japanese Breakfast cover Weezer song 'Say It Aint So' live from Electric Lady Studios









Japanese Breakfast have taken on Weezer‘s classic track ‘Say It Ain’t So’ as part of Spotify’s ‘Live At Electric Lady’ EP series. The cover track was an appropriate choice given that Weezer themselves originally recorded the song in the same legendary New York studio for their 1994 self-titled debut album.

The live session also includes performances of some of the tracks from Japanese Breakfast’s album Jubilee, which was released earlier this year. The album was produced by none other than Alex G and marks the band’s third studio album.

Japanese Breakfast’s cover follows previously released renditions of Sufjan Stevens’ track ‘Romulus‘ – taken from his 2003 album Michigan – as well as a live take on Dolly Parton‘s ‘Here You Come Again’.

Elsewhere, Zauner has released her memoir Crying In H Mart, which is set to be adapted into a film in the near future. Always one to keep busy, she also recently wrote the soundtrack for the video game Sable, which includes tracks such as ‘Better The Mask’ and ‘Glider’.

Discussing the soundtrack in a recent interview, Michelle Zauner said: “It was really fun getting to write lyrics for this game, honestly, because I feel like as a writer, both for Crying in H Mart and Japanese Breakfast, it’s so personal. A lot of my writing style is really rooted in these hyper-specific details that are really integrated into my life. Sable has nothing to do with me. It is the story of a young girl and in a lot of ways the player is the person that’s deciding what her identity is going to be.”

Japanese Breakfast’s recent LP, Jubillee, is one of the most joyful releases of the year, featuring a range of killer pop songs as well as more harmonically complex numbers, owing to Zauner’s decision to study piano and music theory in preparation for the album.

Check out the group’s performance of ‘Say It Aint So’ below.