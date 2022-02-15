Coachella 2022 has removed all Covid precautions









Coachella has officially dropped all of its in-place precautions to prevent the spread of Covid. To enter the 2022 edition of the festival, attendees no longer require proof of vaccination, a negative test within 72 hours of entry, or even masks.

In the fall of 2021, organisers Goldenvoice announced that they were no longer requiring proof of vaccinations in order to enter either the Coachella Festival or its sister production, the Stagecoach Festival. Now, for anyone who wants to attend the Indio, California festival, all that is required is a ticket.

The announcement was made in a recent tweet from the Stagecoach Festival’s official Twitter account. “As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines,” the tweet explains.

The Health and Safety page for the official festival has also been updated, informing guests: “There is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to Covid-19.”

The page also includes the information that states: “The event shall be presented in accordance with applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event and which may change at any time as determined by federal, state or local government agencies or instrumentalities, artists or the promoter,” indicating that the festivals could change course between now and April.

The Coachella Festival will currently take place over two weekends, from April 15th-17th and 22nd-24th. The Stagecoach Festival will follow on the immediately weekend afterwards, from April 29th-May 1st.

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Kanye West are currently scheduled to headline the Coachella Festival, although West has recently threatened to pull out if Eilish is not removed from the lineup.

Festival Admission Update: As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines. Visit https://t.co/mSx3KWeASg for more info pic.twitter.com/wy4VzOTPBU — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) February 15, 2022