Kanye West threatens to withdraw from Coachella over perceived insult from Billie Eilish aimed at Travis Scott









Kanye West has threatened to withdraw from his headline slot at this year’s Coachella festival after an online dispute with Billie Eilish over what he perceived to be an insult aimed at Travis Scott from the 20-year-old musician.

At a recent show, Eilish stopped mid-performance to administer an inhaler to a fan who was clearly struggling in the front row. Video footage captured the incident during which Eilish is heard saying, “I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going.”

West came across the footage after it was shared on the hip-hop account @RapSeaTV and he perceived it to be an insult aimed at Travis Scott who recently found himself embroiled in a catastrophic tragedy when 10 fans died in a crush at his Astroworld concert. The rapper was widely criticised by authorities for not doing anything to diffuse the situation.

Thus, albeit Eilish never mentioned the star by name, her benevolent act towards an ailing fan was somehow taken as an insulting gesture aimed at Scott by West who plans to perform alongside him during his headline set.

West responded to the upload on social media by writing un uppercase: “Come on Billie we love you please apologise to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen.”

Continuing: “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened and, yes, Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologise before I perform.”

Eilish then posted her own status simply saying, “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.” As of yet, West is yet to respond further to the matter.