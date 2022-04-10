John Frusciante's 12 favourite songs of all time









John Frusciante is one of the most iconic guitarists of all time. Whether it be his highly influential work with funk-rock heroes Red Hot Chili Peppers, as a solo artist, or in supergroup Ataxia, Frusciante’s versatile licks and dextrous style have earned him legions of fans worldwide.

In 2020, Frusciante excited his fans by rejoining the Red Hot Chili Peppers for his third stint in the band, and they released their new album, Unlimited Love, just last week. With a mammoth summer tour booked and selling fast, Frusciante is set to dazzle audiences once again by helping Flea and Chad Smith in extended jams, whilst frontman Anthony Kiedis does whatever it is that he actually does.

Prolific in every sense of the word, Frusciante has released 12 solo albums and seven EPs whilst managing to explore a wide variety of genres, including rock, new wave, ambient, soul and even acid house. Given that he has left no stone in the musical landscape unturned, it won’t come as a surprise to hear that Frusciante’s musical palette is extensive and diverse. The guitarist has collaborated with figures ranging from Johnny Cash to Wu-Tang Clan and Johnny Marr over the years, reflecting the eclectic taste that makes up his artistry.

Given that he encompasses such a broad spectrum when it comes to music, fans have long wanted to know what Frusciante’s favourite tracks are. Well, luckily for us, during a 2021 interview with Dublab in Los Angeles, the guitar hero shed some light upon those who have inspired him by listing the 12 songs he can’t live without.

Frusciante’s picks include artists from the blues icon Johnny ‘Guitar’ Watson to the jazz fusion of Allan Holdsworth and the insane alt-rockers Butthole Surfers — even just mentioning these three very different acts accounts for Frusciante’s open mind.

Picking the 1955 cut ‘Too Tired’ from Texan guitar hero, Watson, Frusciante explained that it is a great example of a guitarist using a rudimentary form of distortion. Per Frusciante’s account of Watson, he opined that the ‘Too Tired’ mastermind had a “very mean approach to electric guitar that I don’t think anybody before him had come anywhere close to”.

I don’t think anybody would be surprised to note that Frusciante included one of Allan Holdsworth’s tracks amongst his favourites. Holdsworth is coveted by guitarists, and his use of freeform jazz and alternative scales inspired a generation, including Frusciante. We can hear Holdworth’s influence across Frusciante’s discography, but it is most apparent when Red Hot Chili Peppers jump into their extended live jams.

“I don’t think somebody has to be technically advanced to be soulful at all, but,” Frusciante said, “I really don’t think there’s anyone better than Allan Holdsworth… I’m sure I’ll always learn from him and never in a million years will I be able to do what he did.”

Accounting for the more visceral side of his guitar-playing and creative vision is Frusciante’s love for alt-rock legends Butthole Surfers. As a budding musician in the late ’80s, Frusciante caught one of the San Antonio band’s live shows, and it galvanised him. Frusciante recalled: “I saw them live and had a similar experience to when I first saw Jane’s Addiction where I was scared.”

Blown away by the Butthole Surfers guitarist Paul Leary, Frusciante was electrified by his powerful, unrelenting style and realised that he had to define his playing more clearly to stand out from the crowd. This lesson was transformative for the young guitarist, who said, “Before that, I was just lost”.

A colourful and diverse list, there’s something here for every fan. Importantly, it paints a picture of how Frusciante thinks about and approaches music, and within this list, you hear every component of his work. Added to this, you might just discover your new favourite song.

Listen to a playlist of his selections below.

John Frusciante’s 12 favourite songs:

The Tony Williams Lifetime – ‘To Whom It May Concern – Them’

Ramones – ‘I Don’t Care’

Public Image Ltd – ‘Go Back’

Marvin Gaye –’ I Want You’

Butthole Surfers – ‘Jimi’

Johnny “Guitar” Watson – ‘Too Tired’

Iggy Pop – ‘China Girl’

Big Brother and the Holding Company – ‘Down on Me’

Allan Holdsworth – ‘Three Sheets to the Wind’

Captain Beefheart & the Magic Band – ‘Peon’

T.S.O.L. – ‘Thoughts of Yesterday’

T. Rex – ‘Cosmic Dancer’

