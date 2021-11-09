Johnny Marr announces ‘Fever Dreams Pt 2’ EP









Johnny Marr has announced the second instalment of his Fever Dreams Pt 1-4 series with two brand-new singles: ‘Tenement Time’ and ‘Sensory Street’.

Accompanying these two bangers on the EP are two further tracks that will comprise Part 2 of the four-part series due for release. This stirring second section will be available from December 17th.

Alongside these two lead singles, which you can check out below, are the tracks ‘Lightning People’ and ‘Hideaway Girl’.

Johnny Marr has also announced a new global event dubbed ‘Live At the Crazy Face Factory’ that will stream around the world from November 10th until the 14th.

The intimate Livestream event will see Marr discuss his creative process, life in songwriting, and a set of full-band live performances with music from across the entirety of his prolific career.

Marr announced: “The Crazy Face Factory is more than a workplace, it’s where I chase my ideas, dreams of music, imagination and plans. Industrial and industrious. I spend days on end there, nights there alone. It’s Call The Comet, Armatopia… where I live Fever Dreams.”

In promotion of the event, all fans who snap up a ticket will be entered into a special prize draw for the chance to win a Fender Johnny Marr Jaguar Signature Model guitar in Olympic white.

‘Live At The Crazy Face Factory’ will be available worldwide premiering on November 10th. The Livestream will be available on-demand until Sunday 14th November.

You can find further details regarding the event and ticketing information via Driift by clicking HERE.