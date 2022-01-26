Independent Venue Week shares full live schedule for 2022









Independent Venue Week (IVW) has now announced the full live schedule for the 2022 shows. This year’s performances are set to include the likes of Years & Years, Franz Ferdinand and Yard Act.

2022 marks the ninth consecutive IVW and it’s set to be a big one with 210 independent venues holding over 485 performances between next Monday (January 31st) and Sunday (February 6th). The performances won’t just involve music with the added delight of comedy shows, films, documentaries and Q&A sessions.

Between January 31st and February 4th, BBC Radio 6 DJ Steve Lamacq will be celebrating the occasion by holding a series of one-off live shows. Lamacq explained: “Independent Venue Week has always played a vital role in helping grassroots venues at a financially perilous time of year. But this time ‘round, it’s even more important to help support the live music circuit after it’s been hit so hard by Covid.”

Adding: “It’s a chance for us all to rally round and celebrate just how important these places are to emerging artists and alternative performers.”

The events will kick off in Scotland with Franz Ferdinand at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline followed by Yard Act who will be playing in their hometown of Leeds at the Belgrave Music Hall on February 1st. Later in the week, acts such as Melt Yourself Down and Wet Leg will be gracing the small stages around the UK.

James Bay is scheduled to perform a number of dates on his small IVW ‘22 tour which will include London (January 26th), Manchester (January 30th) and Leeds (February 1st) among others.

In Northern Ireland, the IVW gigs will include performances from IDLES, Soak, Nova Twins, Porridge Radio and Pom Poko.

IDLES will also be showing their 2020 film ‘IDLES: Don’t Go Gentle’ at Leeds, Cardiff and Stockton On Tees. Meanwhile, Radiohead drummer Philip Selway will be presenting the new BBC documentary entitled ‘On The Road With Independent Venue Week’ which will be available on BBC iPlayer.

A full live schedule is available here.

We are made up to announce that @Steve_lamacq, a very special member of the IVW family will be celebrating #IVW22 with a series of special shows supported by @BBC6Music ✨



If we weren't excited enough already, then we definitely are now 💛 pic.twitter.com/kRzINNsEQ5 — Independent Venue Week (@IVW_UK) January 18, 2022