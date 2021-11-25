Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos plays gameshow host in Los Bitchos new video for ‘Good To Go!’









Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos has stolen the show in the video for Los Bitchos’ new single ‘Good To Go!’. The track is the second offering from the band’s debut album, Let The Festivities Begin!.

The video sees the Franz Ferdinand mastermind play a somewhat sinister gameshow host who uses a wheel of fortune in an attempt to save Los Bitchos from jail. The new single follows ‘Las Panteras’, the first single from the band’s debut record, which dropped back in October. Let The Festivities Begin! is scheduled for release on February 4th, 2022, via City Slang.

Of the new video, the band said: “Trapped in a surreal courtroom gameshow and spinning the wheel of fortune for our freedom. This song has always made us think of a ’70s game show with its light, fun mood coupled with an intriguing western-style intro. We got all our friends to be our jury and our producer Alex to host/judge the show. We had so much fun making this video.”

Alongside the brilliant new music video, Los Bitchos have also announced a mammoth UK and European tour for 2022.

See the UK dates below.

Los Bitchos 2022 UK tour dates:

February:

15 – UK, Southampton, Joiners

16 – UK, Manchester, Gorilla

17 – UK ,Leeds, Brudenell

18 – UK, Glasgow, Stereo

19 – UK ,York, The Crescent

20 – UK, Liverpool, District

22 – IRL, Dublin, Workman’s Club

24 – UK, Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

25 – UK, Bristol, Exchange

26 – UK, Brighton, Patterns

27 – UK, Margate, Elsewhere

02 – UK, London, Scala

This is sure to be a huge 12 months for Los Bitchos. We advise you to try and catch a show of theirs if they’re in your vicinity, as the party band are sure to explode after the release of Let The Festivities Begin!.

Watch the video for ‘Good To Go!’ below.