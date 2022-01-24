Nova Twins, Deap Vally and more contribute to new Reclaim These Streets album









A group of female musicians, including KT Tunstall, Nova Twins and Amyl And The Sniffers, have announced a new compilation album entitled New Moons XVI, a ten-track project in support of the charity organisation ‘Reclaim These Streets’.

Bad Nerves’ Will Power designed the artwork, depicting UK Home Secretary Priti Patel in a bid to illustrate “the sheer ignorance from her and the government towards women’s safety”.

The compilation, set to be released on February 10th, was collated by the Head of Promotions at the Music Federation, Jasmine Hodge, who said: “What better way than to get some of the best female names in rock and do it all in the name of a killer charity?

“Big shout out to all the amazing women involved, and to Will [Power, of Bad Nerves] for the kick-ass artwork. Sticking two fingers up to the patriarchy is literally the most fun a girl can have.”

Singer KT Tunstall said of the project: “I am so happy to be included on this exciting compilation for such a great cause, I love that music can be a catalyst to demand better standards in modern society and Reclaim These Streets are doing great work to achieve that.”

Deap Vally added: “We are thrilled to be a part of the New Moons Compilation. As women, and as mothers of daughters, we know how urgently important it is that the most vulnerable among us are respected and protected. So, let’s RECLAIM THESE STREETS!”

The tracklist will be as follows:

Amyl & The Sniffers – ‘Knifey’

Nova Twins – ‘Bullet’

TELGATE – ‘Love Zone’

Deap Vally – ‘Royal Jelly’

KT Tunstall – ‘In This Body’

Cruel Hearts Club – ‘Sink This Low’

IDestroy – ‘Petting Zoo’

pink suits – ‘Fake Great Britain’

BLAB – ‘Eton Mess’

Pleasure Venom – ‘We Get What You Deserve’

Earlier last year, IDLES drummer Jon Beavis completed his 104km run to raise over £5,500 for the cause.

Beavis decided to take on the challenge just weeks after the body of Sarah Everard had been recovered in Kent. In an interview with the BBC News, he said of the horrific event: “When the news of Sarah Everard came up, I think it shocked a lot of guys I know because we’re almost blind to it”.

(Credit: Press)