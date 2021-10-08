Deap Vally share details for new album 'Marriage'









LA alt rockers Deap Vally have announced the details for their third album, Marriage.

It’s the band’s first full-length release in over half a decade, with their previous album, Femejism, coming out back in 2016. The band have kept busy in the meantime, releasing two EPs, Digital Dream and American Cockroach, in 2021, along with a collaborative album between them and the Flaming Lips entitled Deap Lips in 2020.

“Being in a band is like being in a marriage: sometimes it’s magical, sometimes it’s unbearably challenging,” band members Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards share in a statement. “To reinvigorate that marriage we’ve made album three a genre-bending experiment with new collaborators and instrumentation that push the limits of what has previously defined us.”

Some of those collaborators include Canadian agro-pop queen Peaches, Warpaint bassist Jenny Lee Lindberg, and Scottish alt rocker KT Tunstall. All three artists had previously contributed to songs on the Digital Dream EP, with both Tunstall and Peaches appearing on the track ‘High Horse’.

“Marriage is our musical Rumspringa, if you will,” the band added. “We’re breaking free of the rigid creative constraints within which we previously existed (two members, two instruments, two voices). Writing with the calibre of musicians that we did on this record – like jennylee, KT Tunstall, Peaches, and Jennie Vee – was an unforgettable experience, and we’re so happy to have the result of our creative rebirth eternalised in Marriage.”

The announcement also comes with the release of the album’s first single, ‘Magic Medicine’. The eerie and bluesy rock track is classic Deap Vally, complete with grungy guitar lines, galloping drums, and some groovy hooks. It’s kind of a requirement for a blues rock duo to have this kind of strut, but Deap Vally bring unique venom that boys like The Black Keys and Royal Blood can’t quite tap into in the same way.

Check out the video for ‘Magic Medicine’ down below. Marriage is set for a November 19th release.

