Nova Twins share wild new video for ‘Antagonist’









Guitar-wielding trailblazers Nova Twins have shared a video for their new single ‘Antagonist’. The video features vocalist/guitarist Amy Love and bassist Georgia South thrashing around inside what looks like some tastefully-lit abattoir, where hooded hostages attempt to enjoy themselves the best they can. The duo was recently hailed by Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello as “an incredible band who deserve to be huge”

Describing the latest single in a statement, Nova Twins said: “‘Antagonist’ is a defiant tune about self-belief; how you can summon the inner strength to be ready for whatever comes at you. It’s the army that surrounds you wherever you go.”

Nova Twins went on to explain how the track came together: “The entire song was pulled together during a jam session,” they began. “Having spent all of lockdown writing tracks remotely over computers, it was really exciting to capture this spontaneous energy together in the studio, as well as the nuances coming from our boards. We made sure not to lose any of this magic on the record.”

Nova Twins also made a surprise appearance in London last weekend, where they took to an open-top bus to perform some of their tracks outside the Camden Stables as part of a string of impromptu performances organised by Climate Live.

Aiming to raise awareness for Climate Live’s COP26 petition, the Climate Live performance was an example of the work the organisation has been doing to encourage Londoners to pressure the UK government to improve their climate change response. Nova Twins topped the bill for the Camden performance, which also saw sets from the likes of Second Thoughts and DJ sets from Girli and July Jones.

Elsewhere, Nova Twins are set to embark on their own UK tour in 2022. But first, they’ll be joining Sleaford Mods and Enter Shikari on their forthcoming tours, where they will act as support. Check out the video for ‘Antagonist’ below.