IDLES release new video for 'When the Lights Come On'









British indie rockers IDLES have released a new video for the song ‘When the Lights Come On’, the third track from their fantastic fourth album Crawler.

Directed by band members Joe Talbot and Lee Kiernan, the video is another moody set piece for a band who love moody set pieces. The clip is a black and white creation that surrounds an intense midnight bike ride/dance session that unfolds in a local neighbourhood.

Because it is IDLES, there’s a generous amount of surrealism and a palpable unnerving quality to the whole video. According to Talbot, that’s because the song is “q poem of light and sound exploring the cold light of day.” Interpret that however you will, but it’s still a pretty badass video.

Do you want to see IDLES live? Well, that’s too damn bad, unless you happen to live in Spain, Portugal, or a smattering of Latin American countries. The band have a whole slew of European tour dates lined up throughout January and February of 2022, but every single one of those concerts is currently sold out.

Instead, you’ll have to either pay way too much on the secondary market, try to sneak in (not recommended) or wait until the band inevitably make the rounds again towards the middle or end of 2022. IDLES is one of the hardest working bands I’ve seen in a while, and I don’t think they’ve ever taken a break since… ever. So chances are good you’ll be able to catch them again.

Check out the video for ‘When the Lights Come On’ down below.