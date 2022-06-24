Glastonbury Festival 2022: Phoebe Bridgers says "Fuck the Supreme Court"









In the middle of her debut appearance on the John Peel Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2022, Phoebe Bridgers took time to share a message against the United State Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“This is my first time here. In all honestly, it’s super surreal and fun, but I am having like the shittiest day,” Bridgers told the Glastonbury crowd. “Are there any Americans here? Who wants to say, ‘Fuck the Supreme Court’ on three?”

“Fuck that shit. Fuck America. Like fuck you,” Bridgers added. “All these irrelevant, old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies. Yeah, I don’t know. Fuck it. Whatever.”

Later in the show, Bridgers thanked the crowd for keeping her company on “the darkest day in American history.” Bridgers clarified that it wasn’t the darkest day before giving a shoutout to Abortion resources including the Mariposa Fund, The Lilith Fund, and Planned Parenthood.

Bridgers had previously shared on Twitter earlier this year that she had an abortion during the 2021 leg of her tour in support of Punisher. Earlier today, The Guardian published an interview where Bridgers discussed the abortion, ironically on the same day that Roe v. Wade was overturned.

“I’ve always found comfort in talking to people in passing – when someone’s mom says: ‘I had an abortion when I was a teen.’ It normalised it for me,” Bridgers explained to The Guardian. “I was, ‘All right, it’s time to throw my hat into that pool…That’s not a phrase, I just made that up. But I didn’t think about it, really, at all.”

“As a white, upper-middle-class woman from California, even if it were to be overturned, I will always have access,” she continued. “I have a friend who went to medical school – every time I need a doctor, I say, ‘Do you have someone that you recommend?’ So I would just go: ‘Hey, where do I go for the thing? Wink-wink.’ The people with access will always have access.

“What pisses me off is that we’re not talking about me. It’s so easy: I played in Texas the same week, and then I went home and was like: oh my God. Made the appointment. It was 12 hours of my life. I wasn’t fucking emotional at all. Hormonally crazy! But I don’t think you should assign ‘it tore me up’ to me. No! I don’t think about it as a baby, of course not.”

Bridgers wasn’t the only performer to comment on the decision. IDLES frontman Joe Talbot briefly interrupted the band’s set to share his own pro-choice leanings and dedicated ‘Mother’ to his own mother and the mothers across the globe.

