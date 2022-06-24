Glastonbury Festival 2022: IDLES share pro-choice message at Glastonbury









During their set at the Other Stage on Friday night, IDLES lead singer Joe Talbot expressed support for women’s rights to choose whether they want to have an abortion. The statement comes in the wake of the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade earlier today.

“They’ve just reversed the laws back to the middle ages in America,” Talbot told the crowd during the band’s set. “Where they’re now deciding whether abortion is an illegal act or not. So this is for every mother, and every woman, and her right to choose whether she is a mother or not.”

“Long live the open-minded, long live my mother, and long live every single one of you,” Talbot exclaimed to the crowd before launching into the band’s track ‘Mother’. Talbot directed the crowd with righteous fury, getting an enthusiastic response.

Talbot’s mother was a major source of inspiration for IDLES‘ 2017 debut LP Brutalism. He’s been outspoken about his left-leaning politics, both in interviews and within the band’s lyrics. “I am left wing and will openly say I will vote Labour until a better option comes in, or a stronger left – that’s left left and not central left – comes in,” Talbot told The Line of Best Fit back in 2019.

Talbot’s comments came just a few short hours after the United States Supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade, the decision that guaranteed the right to an abortion, in a 6-3 decision. A new case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, found that the Consitution does not automatically guarantee a right to an abortion, thus overturning both Roe v. Wade and the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the latter of which upheld the decision of Roe v. Wade.

IDLES played a wide-ranging set at Glastonbury, incorporating songs from across their catalogue. That included songs from their latest LP, Crawler.