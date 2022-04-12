Foals recruit Shame, Yard Act and more for UK tour support









Foals have revealed that they will be joined on tour later this year by Yard Act, Goat Girl Shame, and others.

The Oxford indie group will hit the road next week, playing their first show in Edinburgh on April 20th, with shows following in Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, London, Brighton and more.

Yannis Philippakis and his group announced the six acts that will accompany them on tour, with names including Shame, Goat Girl, Yard Act and Wet Leg.

Shame released their second studio album Drunk Tank Pink last year and will be supporting Foals to showcase their new material over their four dates in London’s Olympia (April 29th-30th and May 1st-2nd). Other names supporting these dates include Goat Girl and Egyptian Blue.

Goat Girl will also provide support on several other nights in Edinburgh (April 20th and 21st), Birmingham (April 23rd), Hull (April 25th), Newcastle (April 26th), Brighton (April 27th) and at London’s O2 Brixton Academy on May 8th.

Wet Leg and The Regrettes are set to support Foals at their big show at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester, while Yard Act will support on two dates at Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom (May 5th and 6th).

The support act for the date at Leeds’ Millennium Square on July 8th is still yet to be determined.

Discussing the tour in a recent interview, Philippakis said: “Honestly, once this new music comes out, it’s just solid good times – an explosion of energy and emotion. Come with your friends, lose your mind, enjoy the live music and fucking get down. That’s going to be the vibe.”

Philippakis also spoke about Foals’ recent single, which the band said was inspired by the “antithesis” of the lockdown blues.

“It was quite a long road, with the pandemic winter and all of that in England,” Philippakis explained. “It was everywhere, but it felt especially bleak and encroaching in the UK with the weather, no pubs and how bad COVID got. When we were writing [‘Wake Me Up’], it was almost like wishful thinking that we’d ever come out; that there would be a world to return to. At certain points, it felt unremittingly bleak. We’re just super-excited that it can come out. We’re just psyched on it.”

Earlier this month, Foals released the single ‘Looking High’, the latest preview ahead of the trio’s upcoming album Life Is Yours which will arrive on June 17th.

Tickets for the tour can be found here. The full list of dates and support acts can be seen below.

Ten days til the Life Is Yours Tour starts! Where are we seeing you?!?



Can’t wait to play the new songs live plus all the classics…



Goat Girl, Shame, Egyptian Blue, Yard Act, Wet Leg & The Regrettes will be joining us on select dates. https://t.co/OnITIRgr4j#LifeIsYours pic.twitter.com/0xG8vGYkwB — FOALS (@foals) April 11, 2022