'Fargo' series to leave Netflix next month









The hit FX show Fargo is leaving Netflix after spending the best part of a decade on the streaming service. The first three seasons that are currently on the site are due to leave in October.

Notably, the anthology series is based on the iconic 1996 Coen Brothers film of the same name and follows the arcs of various characters in different periods in Minnesota. The first is set in 2006, the second in the late 1990s and the third in 2010.

Netflix has been the home of the show in some regions since 2015 and recieved new seasons after they finished their original run in the US on FX. This is set to end, though, with removal notices stating that Fargo is leaving Netflix on October 9th. This means that the last available date to watch it is October 8th.

The three seasons feature a whole host of legends, including Billy Bob Thornton, Bob Odenkirk, Carrie Coon, Colin Hanks, David Thewlis, Ewan McGregor, Jean Smart, Jeffrey Donovan, Jesse Plemons, Keith Carradine, Kirsten Dunst, Martin Freeman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Patrick Wilson and Ted Danson.

Fans of the show have been questioning where it will end up, and although it hasn’t been confirmed, speculation has fingered two locations. The first is Disney+, as Disney owns FX, so that would make a lot of sense. The other is Amazon Prime Video. MGM Television produces Fargo for FX, and now that Amazon owns the brand, this would also make sense, but only time will tell.

At the time of writing, nothing has been confirmed on the future of Fargo on streaming sites.

Regions set to lose Fargo:

Netflix United Kingdom

Netflix Australia

Netflix Canada

Netflix France

India

Belgium

Mexico

The Netherlands

Germany

Greece

South Africa

Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia)

