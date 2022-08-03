‘Fargo’ sets dates for the filming of season five









A fifth season of the critically acclaimed TV show Fargo is due to begin filming in the coming autumn. Show creator Noah Hawley revealed the news at the virtual Television Critics Association press tour.

Fargo is based on the 1996 Coen Brothers film of the same name, still set in the town of Fargo, North Dakota. Each season tells the story of a different set of characters and features new casting choices.

The coming fifth season of the show will be set in 2019 and will ask the question, “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping? What if your wife isn’t yours?” The season will star Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Previous seasons of the show have featured big-name actors, including Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Chris Rock and Billy Bob Thornton.

Noah Hawley has very high ambitions for the show, recently telling GQ: “For me, Fargo has always been the story of America. One of the things that I think you can say about Joel and Ethan’s movie is that it is a quintessentially American film and that the characters in it are so unique, and the exploration of this idea of basic decency in the face of greed and violence—there’s something very American to that struggle.”

He added: “And so, certainly every year for me has been about expanding that conversation about America, and this year, the focus of it moved on some level to this idea of, “Well, what is an American? And who gets to be an American? And who gets to decide?” And what do people do when they come to a country that then makes it very difficult for them to assimilate into the larger country?”

Fargo has hitherto been nominated for a whopping 55 Emmy Awards, which resulted in six wins. The official release for season five has not yet been announced, so keep an eye out.