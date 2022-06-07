Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and more join 'Fargo' series 5 cast









The Coen brothers’ classic turned award-winning TV series, Fargo, is due to return for a fifth season of the show from FX.

Though little is currently known about the brand new series, sources say it will take place in 2019, making it the most contemporary story of the show that explores intricate crime stories taking place throughout modern history. Juno Temple, Mad Men star Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh of the Quentin Tarantino movie The Hateful Eight are set to join a vast ensemble cast for the new series.

The Fargo show has, thus far, alternated between its classic and modern settings, with the first season starring Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman taking place in 2006, whilst the new series with Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons went back to 1979. Continuing this trend, Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor appeared in series three, set in 2010, before the most recent series saw Chris Rock and Jessie Buckley travel back to 1950.

Last year the original Coen brothers film starring Frances McDormand and Steve Buscemi, celebrated its 25th anniversary, celebrating the milestone at an event with Tribeca.

The classic award-winning crime comedy caper follows a small-time car salesman in Minnesota who hires two local thugs to kidnap his wife for a ransom, only for his plan to go hilariously wrong. Polite and well-mannered police officer Marge Gunderson (McDormand) soon becomes attracted to the case, leading her and Minnesota’s small-town down a weird and bizarre rabbit hole.

Take a look at the trailer for season four of the TV show, inspired by the original film, below.