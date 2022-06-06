Quentin Tarantino has a songwriting credit on Paolo Nutini's new album









Though director Quentin Tarantino is known for his filmmaking prowess, he has also developed quite the reputation for his music knowledge, often including icons of the industry in his movie projects.

Whilst he has associated himself with the likes of Bob Dylan and David Bowie, it is the Scottish folk musician Paolo Nutini that the director has recently collaborated with, receiving a songwriting credit on his brand new album.

Requesting the use of a scene from his 1993 classic True Romance, directed by Tony Scott and written by Tarantino, on ‘Afterneath’, the first track of his new album named Last Night in the Bittersweet, Nutini was thrilled when the auteur accepted his request.

A source close to The Sun told the tabloid, “Paolo is a big film fan and the section used in the song really resonated with him. Quentin never usually signs off on stuff like this but Paolo sent him the track and it turned out that he loved it and he gave the go-ahead…Paolo likes to make all of his music himself, but to have Tarantino’s name credited on your track is pretty cool”.

This isn’t the first time that the Scottish musician has used a classic cinema moment in his songs either, picking out the famous speech in Charlie Chaplin’s The Great Dictator for his 2014 song, Iron Sky.

Due for release on July 1st, Last Night in the Bittersweet marks the musician’s first album since 2014’s Caustic Love.

New music out now – listen to Shine A Light from the forthcoming album Last Night In The Bittersweethttps://t.co/FPk6vKEo5g pic.twitter.com/F12aEGQC07 — Paolo Nutini (@PaoloNutini) June 1, 2022