Moses Ingram reports online hate for her 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' character









Actor of the brand new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Moses Ingram, has taken to Instagram to respond to a multitude of hateful comments she has received for the portrayal of the character Reva Sivander.

Creating a series of videos on her social media account, Ingram shares comments that call her a “diversity hire…loser,” and much worse. “Long story short, there are hundreds of those,” the actor said in her post to social media, “Hundreds. And I also see those of you out there who put on a cape for me, and that really does mean the world to me, because there’s nothing anybody can do about this”.

Dejected by the comments, she adds, “I think the thing that bothers me is this feeling that I’ve sort of had inside myself — which no one has told me — but this feeling of, ‘I just have to shut up and take it. I just have to bear it.’ And I’m not built like that”.

The Star Wars franchise has an awful track record when it comes to similar forms of mass bullying, with the Phantom Menace child star Jake Lloyd, Revenge of the Sith actor Hayden Christensen and The Last Jedi supporting star Kelly Marie Tran also all receiving hate in the past.

Quick to defend the star, the series’ leading actor Ewan Mcgregor also took to Twitter to voice his opinion, stating, “It seems that some of the fan base has decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs. I heard some of them this morning, and it just broke my heart. Moses is a brilliant actor. She is a brilliant woman. And she is absolutely amazing in this series”.

Continuing, McGregor states, “it just sickened me to my stomach that this had been happening…There’s no place for racism in this world. And I totally stand with Moses”.

Moses Ingram posted an instagram story about the racist comments she’s been receiving from Star Wars fans pic.twitter.com/NUe7aB0UQo — sleemo (@sleemo) May 31, 2022

A personal message from Ewan McGregor. pic.twitter.com/rJSDmj663K — Star Wars (@starwars) June 1, 2022