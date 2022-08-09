'Fargo' add 'Stranger Things' actor Joe Keery for season five









Fargo have recruited Stranger Things star Joe Keery for season five of the hit programme.

The announcement of Keery for season five of the hit programme comes after it was revealed that Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Jon Hamm would also appear in Fargo. According to Variety, Fargo season five will be set in 2019 and reportedly “asks the questions when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

Fargo won’t be arriving on screens anytime soon, and filming isn’t likely to begin until sometime next year ahead of a release in 2024. As of now, production is still in the writing phase, and actors such as Keery are free to work on other projects in the immediate future.

Stranger Things put Keery into the limelight thanks to his role as Steve Harrington. On top of that, he’s also appeared in Free Guy, Spree, and recently finished production on the romantic film, Marmalade, which also stars Camila Morrone and Aldis Hodge.

The fifth season isn’t likely to start filming until sometime in 2023, in time for a 2024 release. Right now, the final season is still being written, so the cast is free to explore other options.

In addition to his acting work, Keery has also been keeping himself busy with his music career as Djo, and following a performance at Lollapalooza, his second album, Decide, will arrive in September.