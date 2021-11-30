Dwayne Johnson claims ‘Red Notice’ is the “biggest movie in the history of Netflix”









In a baffling achievement, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has reported that his latest film, Red Notice, has become the “biggest movie in the history of Netflix” on his Instagram page.

Released back at the start of November 2021, Red Notice stars Dwayne Johnson alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in a bombastic action film following two international secret agents hunting down a notorious art thief. Though it has received less than favourable reviews from critics, audiences have seemingly flocked to the film on the streaming service, helping it to become one of Netflix’s most successful ever films.

Announcing his excitement on Instagram, Dwayne Johnson stated, “Nyet politsiya… Not a COP! Here’s my slick talkin’ frenemy @vancityreynolds and I, giving you a taste of why RED NOTICE has officially become THE BIGGEST MOVIE IN THE HISTORY OF NETFLIX!!!”.

Leaping off the screen, Johnson’s words can be heard shouting in his own iconic voice as he adds: “In under two weeks, we’ve shattered all records and we have many weeks to go. THANK YOU GUYS and enjoy RED NOTICE this weekend around the world #NyetPolitsiya”.

The stat of ‘the most successful film’ is recorded on viewing time, with Red Notice clocking 277.9 million hours of viewing time, a figure that put the film slightly behind Bird Box last week on 282 million hours. Having since broken the record, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot have each been celebrating their latest success.

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the same mind behind We’re the Millers and Central Intelligence, Red Notice has long been hyped up by Netflix with the film starring some of the most iconic stars the streaming service has managed to lure.

Take a look at the trailer for the brand new action-comedy, below.