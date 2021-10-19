Ryan Reynolds announces a "sabbatical" from acting









Fan favourite and star of Deadpool, Free Guy and Green Lantern, Ryan Reynolds, has suggested that he may take a break from acting following the completion of his latest film Spirited, starring Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

Making the announcement on social media, the actor stated: “Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great Octavia Spencer”.

Continuing, he added: “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists”.

This “sabbatical” could materialise as a mere matter of months, or it could possibly extend even longer, though it certainly appears as though Reynolds will take a step back after recent success with Free Guy and Deadpool 2.

As well as Spirited, Reynolds will also appear in Red Notice for Netflix, opposite the likes of Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, in addition to Shawn Levy’s time travel film The Adam Project.

In a recent conversation with Cinema Blend, Reynolds revealed why he didn’t want his iconic superhero, Deadpool appearing in the meta video-game movie Free Guy. In the interview, the actor stated, “For me, the thing that I love most about Free Guy is that we’re doing something that I think is very increasingly rare, and very hard to do in this current marketplace. Which is open a big blockbuster movie that’s based on nothing but an original idea”.

Continuing, the actor added, “I mean, it really isn’t an IP, it’s not a sequel, it’s not based on a comic book, it’s not based on anything. It’s based on a concept and an idea that people are familiar with, which is the video game world. I love that we had that opportunity, so no, I never really felt like I needed to put Deadpool in. He wouldn’t really fit in there”.

Take a look at the trailer for Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi, below.

Comments