Will Poulter joins ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’









After taking a break from the Marvel cinematic universe to join the enemy (The DC film series), James Gunn is ready to return to the Guardians of the Galaxy films that made him a household name. Finding success with The Suicide Squad starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena and Pete Davidson, James Gunn will rejoin Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, as well as newcomer Will Poulter for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Coming off the back of Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Ari Aster’s Midsommar and the brand new TV series Dopesick, Poulter is set to join the cast as cosmic superhero Adam Warlock. A superpowered ethereal being, Warlock was teased during the credit sequence of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in which he was shown being created as a weapon to destroy the titular Guardians team.

Announcing his delight at the casting news on Twitter, James Gunn reported, “Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks”.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will continue ‘Phase 4’ of the grand Marvel cinematic universe, picking up the story from the epic conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. Having already been kicked off by Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021, Phase 4 will also include, Eternals from Chloé Zhao and the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The final film in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy will come at the end of Marvel’s next phase of movies, following Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and preceding the yet unannounced, Fantastic Four.

Will Poulter is an actor that had long bridged the gap between mainstream and arthouse filmmaking, appearing in The Revenant by Alejandro González Iñárritu as well as the comedy We’re the Millers from Rawson Marshall Thurber. Take a look at the trailer for the aforementioned Oscar-winner starring Leonardo DiCaprio, below.

