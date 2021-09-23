Margot Robbie's unlikely favourite band of all time







Quickly rising to industry prominence ever since the release of Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie has become an influential actor in the public eye, bridging the gap between mainstream film and the independent sphere. Although Richard Curtis’ About Time may have been the first major feature film to put her on the map, in the same year, she would appear in Scorsese’s epic and really take her own cultural prominence by the scruff of its neck.

Rising from a regular role on classic soap Neighbours to the heights of Hollywood, Robbie has since received critical acclaim from around the world, being nominated for two Academy Awards for her acting efforts in I, Tonya and Bombshell. Filmmaker Martin Scorsese described the actress as having “a unique audacity that surprises and challenges and just burns like a brand into every character she plays. […] Margot is stunning in all she is and all she does, and she will astonish us forever,” during an interview with Time magazine.

All it took was Robbie’s silver screen debut for her to quickly catapult to international success, and having worked with the likes of Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and Richard Curtis already, the actor is well on her way to becoming one of the most defining actors of the generation. With an eclectic taste in film roles, starring in everything from superhero flicks to emotionally wrought dramas, it seems as though the acquired tastes of the actor extend to her music choices.

Reminiscing about her teenage years on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, Robbie recalled having a passionate love for metal music, noting bands such as Aerosmith, KISS, Slipknot and Metallica. As the actor stated, “I had a real like heavy metal phase,” before explaining, “I was like 14 and I dyed my hair black and I cut it with a razor blade and I’d only wear like band shirts and go listen to the heaviest of heavy metal. It was a really weird phase, but like Silverstein and Bullet for My Valentine and bands like that”.

Picking out Slipknot as a particular love of the actor, Robbie continued: “I went to a Slipknot concert and to this day it was probably the best concert I’ve ever gone to”.

Adding to her praise, the actor stated, “They’re just amazing performers – even if you don’t like metal, I think you would appreciate a Slipknot concert, cause it’s just incredible to watch”.

A band that requires an acquired taste, even for the most seasoned music fans, Margot Robbie’s choice is something of a surprise, though certainly a welcome one that only adds to the actor’s compelling charm.

