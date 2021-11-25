Dwayne Johnson stars in 'DC League of Super-Pets' trailer









Very few stars can boast of the trajectory that WWE icon Dwayne Johnson has enjoyed over the course of his career. A natural performer, Johnson rose to the very top of the entertainment wrestling industry before pivoting to Hollywood which earned him even more fame and success. Now, he is being touted as the next James Bond while others claim that he is a perfect candidate for US President.

In a recent interview, Johnson said: “You know, at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. I care about every fucking American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And—there’s no delusion here—I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today.”

“We had some good times,” Johnson added while talking about his relationship with his father. “We had some rough times. We had some fighting times. And my dad always knew that there were parts of his life that were fucked up. And in the end, away from the noise, we had some pretty raw conversations about who he was, and who he always wanted me to be.”

Continuing, he stated: “And the good stuff is what will always be in the forefront of my mind, because I recognise that in our complicated testosterone-driven relationship, some of the best parts of me that I’ve been fortunate to share with the world I get from him. The resilience, the work ethic, the ‘No one’s gonna give it to you, so you got to get your ass out there and work it, earn respect’ type of credo, I get from him. And I will always carry that with me.”

After starring in the new Netflix film Red Notice alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, Johnson is set to play the role of Krypto the Superdog in a brand new animated film by DC called DC League of Super-Pets. The film chronicles the journey of a group of pets with superpowers who join forces in order to make up for the absence of the Justice League who are captured by Lex Luthor.

Watch the brand new trailer for DC League of Super-Pets below.