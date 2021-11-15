Red Notice scores Netflix’s biggest opening day ever









The brand-new comedy heist film, Red Notice, has topped Netflix charts for the biggest opening day for a feature in the streaming service’s history.

The movie boasts a star-studded line-up of Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and a string of other familiar faces making cameos throughout. Whilst it might not be achieving a similar chart-topping feat come awards season, it is certainly a romp that livened a lot of weekends.

The plotline for the film reads: “An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.”

Ryan Reynolds, who plays a master art thief in the film, broke the news of its record topping achievement. Figures are still currently unavailable on just how profound its success proved, however, it would seem that the $200m budget film broke into the top ten charts in most countries on the weekend.

Talking about the film, producer Hiram Garcia said, “It’s the biggest movie Netflix has ever done, and they were incredible partners making sure we had everything we needed to finish the movie in the middle of a pandemic. Despite all those challenges, we’re so happy with howRed Notice turned out. These three actors are so incredible together.”

You can check out a trailer for the smash hit film below.