Denis Villeneuve is already planning a third 'Dune' film









We’ve barely had time to take in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune but already we’ve been graced with official confirmation of a sequel to the film, as well as a brand new statement of intent about a trilogy film from Villeneuve in the distant future.

With a compelling lead cast capable of cosmic heights including, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Rebecca Ferguson, the film looks to be destined for box office success, with current reports projecting spectacular numbers.

With a sequel film now greenlit, in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter Denis Villeneuve revealed: “If things go well with Part Two, I could foresee the idea of maybe doing a third movie, Dune Messiah…That would make sense to me”. Set 12 years after the original Dune story, Dune Messiah follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) struggle with the intersection of religion and bureaucracy whilst focusing on the duties of his family.

Discussing the potential third film in the proposed trilogy, Villeneuve added, “Frank Herbert wrote Dune as a warning towards those messianic figures, those chosen ones, those saviour figures…It’s about how dangerous those kinds of figures can be. It’s a criticism of the messianic figure”.

Attacking spectacular projects whilst he still has the cinematic energy, Denis Villeneuve also noted, “After that, I think that I will make some other movies; let’s call them big movies regarding their ambition and scope. And later on, when I’m too tired to do that, I will go back to some smaller projects. But for now, I have the energy to do this”.

We’ll have to wait a little longer before Dune: Part Two with the film aiming to be released in October 2023. Until then, we’ll have the current Dune film to unlock, break down and deconstruct.