Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' sequel officially confirmed









The latest adaptation of Frank Herbert’s brilliant sci-fi masterpiece Dune by Denis Villeneuve has been one of the most anticipated films of the year, with many fans marking the release date in their schedules from the time it was first announced. Now that it is finally available for everyone to watch, the film has been regarded as a massive upgrade to the 1984 interpretation by David Lynch which was dismissed as a bizarre fantasy.

After the positive reception of Dune, many have started wondering about the possibility of a sequel to Villeneuve’s latest attempt. Clearly, one film is not enough to properly capture the extensive universe created by Herbert and fans are already asking for more. Although Villeneuve wanted to make Part One and Part Two back to back, that idea never took off.

Villeneuve explained: “For several reasons, it didn’t happen, and I agreed to the challenge of making part one and then wait to see if the movie rings enough enthusiasm. As I was doing the first part, I really put all my passion into it, in case it would be the only one. But I’m optimistic.”

Thankfully, the director recently confirmed that the sequel is finally happening. He said: “I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two. It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune, and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning.”

The director revealed: “We have been hearing in the past few decades that it’s not possible to adapt this book, and that it’s an impossible task. I think that in the back of the mind of the studio, it’s still the same!… I’m writing [Part Two] now, and I feel like I’m eight years old again. It’s the first time I’ve experienced it where I’m watching one of my movies, and I have a moment of deep gratitude, of deep joy.”

The sequel to Dune is set for an October 2023 release, with Villeneuve claiming that production will begin in 2022. As for Part One, many people are already watching it in their homes because high-quality pirated versions have been leaked to the internet.