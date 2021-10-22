The reason why ‘Dune’ doesn’t have a post-credits scene









After a long and excruciating period of anticipation, Dune is finally available in theatres for fans to be lost in its immersive magic. The brand new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s visionary novel by Denis Villeneuve has been hailed as a “modern masterpiece” by our own critic who noted that the visual narrative is so masterful that it invokes awe and dread simultaneously.

Over the course of the release campaign, Villeneuve has repeatedly urged fans to watch Dune on the big screen rather than consuming it on cramped screens through online streaming platforms. However, the director’s pleas have fallen on deaf ears as many people have taken to online pirate websites where the new sci-fi opus is already available for downloads.

Villeneuve said: “The good news is that it’s going to be released on Earth in theatres and in the United States it’s going to be day-and-date. The enemy right now is the pandemic. It is very difficult for theatre owners and it’s very difficult for everybody, and I did feel with Legendary that it was time to go out. We had postponed the movie for a year due to safety.”

Adding, “Now because vaccinations have advanced, it’s safe enough to put the movie in the world,” he commented. “Last year, when we decided to postpone, I understood why; it was about safety. I was sad because I thought I was abandoning people. There’s always a joy when a new movie is coming out. But, it’s time to hit the road.”

The fans who listened to Villeneuve’s instructions and did make it to the theatre were puzzled by one anomaly. Unlike most films made today, Dune doesn’t have a post-credits scene which surprised audiences since Marvel has popularised the new trend of sneaking a preview of a sequel into its post-credit sequences.

However, Villeneuve is a traditionalist who follows in the footsteps of 20th century auteurs who never used post-credits either. “I don’t like post-credits scenes,” the director said. “There is a very specific final emotion that I was looking for with the final frame [of Dune] and I don’t want to mess with that. So no, I don’t use post-credits scenes. I’ve never done that and I would never.”

That doesn’t mean a sequel isn’t in the works since Villeneuve claimed: “I think there’s a lot of enthusiasm in the reaction that we’ve got so far, but it’s my understanding that [the producers] want to wait and see the overall reaction before making a decision.”

Judging from the glowing reviews of most audience members, a sequel might be a reality in the near future with Villeneuve back at the helm.