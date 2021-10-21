Denis Villeneuve avoided "anything linked" to David Lynch version of 'Dune'









After multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dune from director Denis Villeneuve has finally been released, with fans clambering over each other to get the best IMAX seat possible for the spectacular experience.

Following in the footsteps of Alejandro Jodorowsky and David Lynch, who both (successfully and unsuccessfully) managed to adapt Frank Herbert’s mammoth novel, Denis Villeneuve’s modern version looks to be taking the story to grand new heights.

Starring an impressive range of Hollywood talent including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem, Dune sets itself well apart from the previous adaptations of the story. “I don’t want to compare myself to the two masters,” Villeneuve told Screenrant, adding, “I’m a big fan of their work, I’m like the biggest fan of Lynch, the same for Jodorowsky…but I will say that the key for me was to really make sure that I was as close as possible to the spirit of the book”.

Elaborating on his stance on David Lynch’s 1984 version of the film, Villeneuve was asked by NME if he sought out any advice from the Eraserhead director in the production of Dune. “I never had the chance to talk to Mr Lynch. I would love to. I don’t think he’d be interested to talk about Dune though,” Villeneuve responded.

Continuing, he added, “I don’t think he had a positive experience… He’s a master – one of the best filmmakers of all time and I have massive respect for him, even though I wanted to bring a different sensibility to my version. I tried to stay away from anything that was linked with the Lynch movie”.

Whilst this may spell out disappointment for those hoping to see either Sting or Kyle MacLachlan in the brand new Dune adaptation, it does reveal that Denis Villeneuve is taking this modern adaptation far more seriously.

The wait is over, Dune is out now in the UK and will be in cinemas on October 22nd in the US.