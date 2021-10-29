The surprising film Denis Villeneuve calls "a masterpiece"









With the release of Dune, Denis Villeneuve has helped to establish himself as one of the most culturally pertinent filmmakers working in Hollywood, collaborating with some of the industry’s biggest names including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Jason Momoa. Together with British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, Villeneuve is a filmmaker focused on the spectacle of cinema, creating wondrous worlds and compelling tales of existential gravitas.

Famously fond of each others’ cinematic achievements, Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan often share conversations about the state of modern cinema as well as their opinions on each others’ films. Such has been seen recently when Nolan reported in a podcast that he thought Dune was a magical cinematic experience.

“It’s one of the most seamless marriages of live-action photography and computer-generated visual effects that I’ve seen,” Nolan stated. Continuing, he adds, “I’ve had the luxury of seeing it a couple of times now, and each time I watch it I discover new things, new details to the world. The way in which it’s made is for the big screen. It’s a real pleasure and a real gift to film fans everywhere”.

This love is certainly reciprocal too, with the director of Blade Runner: 2049, Prisoners and Arrival, Denis Villeneuve, recently telling the Reel Blend podcast that Nolan’s 2020 sci-fi time-bender Tenet is “a masterpiece”.

“I was blown away by Tenet, I think it’s a masterpiece. I think Tenet is a movie that is an incredible cinematic achievement,” Villeneuve told the podcast, adding, “It’s a very complex movie, I had so much fun, I saw it several times and each time was a blast and I think the level of mastery of Christopher Nolan is unmatched.”

Elaborating on the cinematic power of Christopher Nolan, Villeneuve continued, stating, “He is by far one of the best filmmakers working in the world today because people don’t realise the high level of his cinematic mastery, it’s crazy.” Like Nolan, Villeneuve is also a big believer in the cinema experience, explaining, “You have to first receive the full impact of a Nolan movie in the theatre, it’s really fascinating to see him evolving from one movie to the other and always pushing the envelope, always pushing the envelope technically and narratively and always reinventing himself”.

Finally released worldwide after multiple delays, Dune, the fantasy epic from Denis Villeneuve, stars the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Rebecca Ferguson and looks to be destined for box office success. A sequel to the film has also been announced by Warner Bros, bringing joy to science fiction fans worldwide.