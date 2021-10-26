Christopher Nolan thinks Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' is "incredible"









Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve are two of the most prominent modern filmmakers who have created definitive science fiction projects of the 21st century such as Interstellar and Blade Runner 2049. While Nolan’s latest film Tenet has not impressed, Villeneuve’s new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s literary masterpiece Dune has been hailed as a “modern masterpiece“.

Although everyone hasn’t agreed to that assessment, Christopher Nolan recently admitted that watching Dune was a magical experience. As a filmmaker, he was blown away by the technical mastery of Dune. “It’s one of the most seamless marriages of live action photography and computer-generated visual effects that I’ve seen,” Nolan said to Villeneuve during a conversation. “It’s very, very compelling at every turn,” he added.

“Your entire team did an absolute incredible job,” Nolan continued. “I think this film is going to introduce a whole new generation of fans to Dune who have never read the book or encourage fans to go read the book. I think it’s an incredible piece of work. I’ve had the luxury of seeing it a couple times now, and each time I watch it I discover new things, new details to the world. The way in which it’s made is for the big screen. It’s a real pleasure and a real gift to film fans everywhere”.

Villeneuve also expressed admiration for Nolan’s 2020 film, saying that it was a lesson in filmmaking: “I was blown away by Tenet, I think it’s a masterpiece. I think it’s a movie that’s an incredible cinematic achievement. I think that it’s a very complex movie, I had so much fun, I saw it several times and each time it was a blast and I think the level of mastery of Christopher Nolan is unmatched”.

In a separate interview with Villeneuve, Guillermo del Toro also echoed similar thoughts about Dune: “The choices you made since you first showed me the movie are so compelling, and they go past the audience unnoticed,” he said. “There are certain moments in which you want us to experience the exoticism of the location and the technology with the characters.”

Despite the fact that Dune is available in theatres, many people might end up watching it at home because pirated versions of the film have already been made available on illegal websites.