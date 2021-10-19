'Dune' leaked on pirate sites before theatrical release









Almost everyone who is familiar with Frank Herbert’s sci-fi masterpiece Dune has been eagerly anticipating the arrival of the new film adaptation that was helmed by Denis Villeneuve. Even those who haven’t read the book have been waiting to witness the mastery of one of the most promising filmmakers in the landscape of modern cinema.

While Dune has received mixed reviews from critics who have called it mesmerising as well as boring, it has been welcomed by many audience members who have gone to the theatres for the first time since the pandemic hit. According to Villeneuve, an essential part of the magic of Dune is the immersion that film theatres can provide.

Villeneuve said: “The good news is that it’s going to be released on Earth in theatres and in the United States it’s going to be day-and-date. The enemy right now is the pandemic. It is very difficult for theatre owners and it’s very difficult for everybody, and I did feel with Legendary that it was time to go out. We had postponed the movie for a year due to safety.”

Adding, “Now because vaccinations have advanced, it’s safe enough to put the movie in the world,” he said. “Last year, when we decided to postpone, I understood why; it was about safety. I was sad because I thought I was abandoning people. There’s always a joy when a new movie is coming out. But, it’s time to hit the road.”

After its grand premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Dune was released last month and was set for a US release of October 22nd along with its simultaneous availability on HBO Max. However, many people have already got their own copy of Dune thanks to the illegal pirating websites which have uploaded HD versions of the film with sizes ranging from 1.8 GB to more than 10 GB.

“I’m still not happy,” Villeneuve recently said. “Frankly, to watch Dune on a television, the best way I can compare it is to drive a speedboat in your bathtub. For me, it’s ridiculous. It’s a movie that has been made as a tribute to the big-screen experience.”

With the easy availability of the pirated versions, many people might end up watching the film on their phones and laptops which might just be Villeneuve’s greatest nightmare.

