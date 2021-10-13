Timothée Chalamet refuses to discuss Armie Hammer allegations









Once standing at the top of the film industry thanks to roles in David Fincher’s Social Network, The Lone Ranger alongside Johnny Depp and Call Me by Your Name by Luca Guadagnino, actor Armie Hammer has since seen his career dissipate into nonexistence.

In March 2021, a woman identifying herself as ‘Effie’ claimed that the actor had “violently raped” her in 2017, and also committed “other acts of violence” without consent. Denying all allegations against him, Hammer released a statement through his attorney that read: “All of his interactions with [Effie] – and every other sexual partner of his for that matter – have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance”.

Asked about the allegations against his Call Me by Your Name co-star in a recent interview with Time magazine, Timothée Chalamet’s response was noted by the article’s author Sam Lansky who writes, “[Chalamet] demurs when asked about co-star Armie Hammer, who has denied a widely publicised accusation of rape”. Chalamet meanwhile stated, “I totally get why you’re asking that, but it’s a question worthy of a larger conversation, and I don’t want to give you a partial response”.

Even before the allegations of rape, however, Hammer was involved in a further controversy involving screenshots of explicit content that the actor had been allegedly sending through social media. As a result of such alleged conduct, Hammer was dropped by his agency, WME, and was also kicked off two film projects, Shotgun Wedding and The Offer.

After being kicked off Shotgun Wedding, Armie Hammer released the following statement, “I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that”.

Take a look at the trailer for Call Me by Your Name below, in which both Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet.

