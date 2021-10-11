Timothée Chalamet shares sneak peek of Willy Wonka









When Timothée Chalamet was cast as Willy Wonka earlier this year for a new incarnation of the Roald Dahl classic reactions were mixed to say the least. While some thought he was a perfect fit, others bemoaned yet another classic being beleaguered by the modern remake incursions.

The prequel sees the emerging Hollywood hero take on the role of a young Willy Wonka in a prequel that explores the formative years that seeded his future as a chocolate magnate.

Set for release in 2023, Wonka remains a long way off. Allegedly, the film will also contain song and dance numbers, offering something new for Chalamet.

Entitled Wonka, the flick will be directed by Paddington‘s Paul King, who has co-written the screenplay actor Simon Farnaby. Harry Potter’s David Heyman is set to produce.

Rumours of a Willy Wonka prequel have abounded for years, with the likes of Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover, Ezra Miller and Tom Holland all previously linked to the role of Roald Dahl’s iconic inventor.

Chalamet will have big boots to fill. Gene Wilder most famously played the character in 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, where Wilder really made Wonka his own. Following that, in 2005, Johnny Depp filled the boots of the eccentric in Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

In recent days, the star took to Instagram to share some snaps from the filming process. “The suspense is terrible,” he captioned his Instagram post showing him in full costume, “I hope it will last…”

You can check out the post from the forthcoming fantastical epic below.

