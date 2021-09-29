Timothée Chalamet names his favourite French films of all time







Since his powerhouse performance in Call Me By Your Name, Timothée Chalamet has been regularly touted as one of the most promising actors of his generation. Known for his work in enigmatic modern gems such as Lady Bird and Beautiful Boy, Chalamet has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the very top of his field which has paved the way for his involvement in bigger projects like Wes Anderson’s recent film The French Dispatch.

In a conversation with Frank Ocean, Chalamet revealed how high school education contributed to his trajectory: “I went to LaGuardia, a performing arts high school. Without being ‘that guy that enjoyed high school too much,’ a trope I don’t want to fall into, it was a really amazing place to go to school. I got to work creatively— I’m an over-exuberant guy and I can go a mile a minute, so having a place to channel that energy was really great.”

“I try to be super careful,” Chalamet also noted. “The danger is you can end up focusing more on what’s going on off-camera than on-camera. You don’t want to be entertaining for the sake of being entertaining. The work should be the work. If it resonates, it’s going to resonate, and then people are naturally curious about how you got to that destination. It can’t be about how you’re getting to it.”

Chalamet recently starred in Denis Villeneuve’s latest film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic Dune which received mixed reviews after its premiere. Many critics attacked Dune for being an unentertaining visual experience but fans are still excited for its release so that they can witness the magic of Herbert’s source material on the big screen.

Due to the enormous expectations attached to the new adaptation, Chalamet admitted that the pressure got to him: “I got attached [to the role in Dune] a couple of months after that, and it was nerve-wracking from the announcement, because like I said before, the fans of the book, and the fans of David Lynch version, the computer game, and everything, there’s so much love and strength of feeling.”

Adding, “So much of our pop culture and films and books have been derived from Dune, and all the philosophy in the book. I’ve been shocked to learn how many people have a next-level connection to the book. I compare it to how our generation grew up with Harry Potter, and that one makes sense to me… just feeling the pressure of the hugeness of the project in all those different ways. Those things can absolutely inform each other.”

The 400 Blows (François Truffaut – 1959)

La Grande Vadrouille (Gérard Oury – 1966)

La Boum (Claude Pinoteau – 1980)

LOL (Lisa Azuelos – 2008)

When asked about his favourite French films, Chalamet immediately responded with a list of four specific productions that he has always enjoyed. Chalamet said: “For me it’s four movies: La Grande Vadrouille, Les Quatre Cents Coups, La Boum, LOL.”

“When I act in French, it’s really shocking to me how it feels more grounding than acting in English,” he commented. “I grew up speaking French with my dad, but it’s not a language I have as much command over, so when I speak or act in French, the words mean so much to me; I’m so focused.”

