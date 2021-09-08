Timothée Chalamet's favourite actor of all time







Timothée Chalamet is universally acknowledged to be one of the most promising young actors in the industry, known for his emotionally stirring performances in recent gems like Beautiful Boy and the critically acclaimed Call Me By Your Name. Lately, Chalamet has been under the spotlight in the media due to his attachment to two of the biggest projects in recent memory – Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune.

In a recent interview, Chalamet revealed how much it meant for him to work with Villeneuve and learn from someone as intellectually versatile as the filmmaker: “To get to work with Denis on it, to get to work with someone of his calibre, let alone on a book that he considers the book of his youth and one of the things he has connected to the most,” he said, adding: “When he would have it in his hands on set, his body language would become that of a fan; of a kid who had fallen in love with the book at home in Montreal.”

The young actor also commented on dealing with the immense pressure at such a young age and using it to improve his performance: “I got attached [to the role in Dune] a couple of months after that, and it was nerve-wracking from the announcement, because like I said before, the fans of the book, and the fans of David Lynch version, the computer game, and everything, there’s so much love and strength of feeling.”

While Dune has received mixed reviews from critics for its focus on the cinematic spectacle of Frank Herbert’s world, Chalamet earned unanimous acclaim for his appearance in The French Dispatch, which got an eight-minute-long standing ovation at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Described as a “meticulously arranged delight,” Chalamet shines in Wes Anderson’s recent love letter to the spirit of journalism.

Throughout his burgeoning career, Chalamet has always been one to wear his influences on his sleeve. During a conversation with the popular music icon Frank Ocean, the actor spoke about the legends he looked up to as a rising star. Although many people in his position are hesitant to name just one actor as their favourite, Chalamet was not afraid to declare those who he admried.

Chalamet called Joaquin Phoenix, the star of modern masterpieces like Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master, his favourite actor of all time. “There’s five or six artists I’m really trying to follow in the footsteps of creatively,” Chalamet said. “I get the opportunity to be on the phone with one right now, but on the acting side, Joaquin is number one for me.”

Adding, “I was in college for a little bit and it felt like a clear decision to not [finish]; it was scary because I didn’t want to rob myself of growing as a human. But it’s been the exact opposite: going from set to set, working with creative, open people, having mentors rooting for you. There’s education within that, I guess.”

