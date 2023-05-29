The classic western movie Noel Gallagher described as “epic”









When one considers the work of Noel Gallagher, Oasis is the first thing that usually springs to mind. After all, he masterminded the Britpop legends and singlehandedly delivered a long list of era-defining classics. It is certain that without him, the band would not have become the cultural juggernaut that they are today. Very few can doubt that he is one of his generation’s finest six-string heroes, with a knack for impactful songwriting elevating his craft as a whole. Simply put, you don’t write songs like ‘Live Forever’ and ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ if you’re a chump.

Outside of the confines of Oasis, Gallagher has resoundingly shown that he is not a one-trick pony, expanding the sound of his group The High Flying Birds into an expansive mass that draws on the likes of Ennio Morricone and Neil Young on their first three records. He has now stated that his imminent fourth effort with the band, Council Skies, will be his most eclectic yet, with every track sounding different “stylistically”. The lead single from the record, ‘Pretty Boy’, is the most gothic piece of his career, with the material steeped in the atmosphere of 1980s post-punk.

Regarding the expansive aspect of Gallagher’s sound, much of this is attributed to the influence of Ennio Morricone, the late Italian composer who soundtracked a myriad of classics, including Cinema Paradiso, The Battle of Algiers, Once Upon a Time in America, Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom, and many more. Whilst there are many moments of note in Morricone’s career, the most iconic soundtracks are those he did for Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy of spaghetti westerns, comprised of 1964’s A Fistful of Dollars, 1965’s For a Few Dollars More and the following year’s The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Gallagher reflected on Morricone’s impact on him during a Reddit AMA. Asked about his favourite composers, the Mancunian responded: “Ennio Morricone is the only one that springs to mind. I’ve seen him twice in the last five years. And his music does bring a tear to my eye. I think he’s a genius. Like me.”

There’s no surprise, then, that when Gallagher spoke to Mojo in 2011, he listed the best entry in the Dollars Trilogy, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, as one of his favourite movies of all time, describing it as “epic”, and praising star Clint Eastwood’s aesthetic. “It’s epic, brilliantly written, the story is great, and they all end up in a graveyard in a three-way shoot-off,” Gallagher said. “It looks good as well, Clint Eastwood wears three outfits in the entire film and I’d wear them all.”