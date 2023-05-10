Noel Gallagher says every song on ‘Council Skies’ is “stylistically” different









Leading up to the release of his latest album Council Skies, Noel Gallagher has teased that none of the songs sound the same “stylistically”.

Fans have been gravitating towards newer material, like the title track and ‘Dead to the World’, which also garnered praise from his estranged brother Liam Gallagher.

When discussing the recording process, Noel talked up the eclectic mix of songs on the project, saying during a recent interview: “When you eventually get to hear it, it’s very eclectic. It’s not as far out as [2017’s] ‘Who Built The Moon?’, but there’s a run of the first 6 or 7 songs, not one song that follows the other is the same stylistically”.

Noel went on to call the album reflective of where he’s been in recent years. He said: “I was just reflecting on how I’d got to where I’d got to and I had a lot of time to sit and think about it. It’s a reflective album, more than anything”.

The contemplative nature of the album also coincides with fans wanting an Oasis reunion after Noel’s split with his wife Sara McDonald. Although new music is on the way, Noel has confirmed that any chance of an Oasis reunion is not in the cards at this time.