Noel Gallagher rules out Oasis reunion: “There won’t be a tour”









Noel Gallagher has ruled out a potential Oasis reunion in 2024, stating, "there won't be a tour".

Next year marks the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut album, Definitely Maybe, and Noel has promised something special for Oasis fans, but it won’t be a reunion. In a new interview, he told the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera: “In the Sony archives we’ve found tapes dating to those sessions. We thought they were lost, but they were mislabelled. They are wonderful versions of those songs, some acoustic versions.” He added: “There won’t be a tour – we won’t come back to play them together.”

Gallagher also recalled writing ‘Live Forever’ and instantly knowing “it’d be a classic”. The singer-songwriter remembered: “We were nobody. I was in a flat in Manchester on a Tuesday afternoon. I took it to rehearsal and Bonehead said, ‘You didn’t write that.’ I knew it’d be a classic.”

Last month, Noel said he’s “still waiting for the phone to ring” after recently telling his brother Liam to “call us” to discuss an Oasis reunion. “He should do it, I’m still waiting for the phone to ring. He should stop yakking on the internet,” Gallagher said during an appearance on the radio station, Talksport.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Noel spoke to France Inter, and left the door open for an Oasis reunion: “He should get his people to call my people; they know who they are, they know where we are. Stop talking on the fucking internet, and let’s see what you’ve got to say.” When asked if the reunion is only a question of a phone call, he replied: “You would think, right? You would think. He’s got my number, he’s got my manager’s number, call us. But you know what? He won’t call”. When asked why Liam wouldn’t make the call, Noel concluded: “But why indeed. Why indeed.”