Noel Gallagher adds fuel to Oasis reunion rumours: “he’s got my number, call us”









Just this week, Liam Gallagher sparked fresh rumours regarding a potential Oasis reunion. Responding to a fan on social media who asked if there’s a “small percentage that Oasis get back together,” Liam replied: “It’s happening”. Now, as momentum grows, Noel Gallagher has weighed in on the matter, sparking fresh hope among fans about the possibility of the Britpop band reforming. “Call us,” Noel said in a comment directed to the representatives of his estranged brother.

Speaking to France Inter in a new interview, Noel Gallagher was asked if he understands the demand for an Oasis return, to which he responded: “No one has really come along to take our place”.

Noting Liam’s recent revelation, Noel said: “There’s something in the papers back in England today”.

Noel continued: “He should get his people to call my people; they know who they are, they know where we are. Stop talking on the fucking internet, and let’s see what you’ve got to say.”

Asked if it is only a question of a phone call, he said: “You would think, right? You would think. He’s got my number, he’s got my manager’s number, call us. But you know what? He won’t call”. When asked why Liam wouldn’t make the call, Noel concluded: “But why indeed. Why indeed.”

Oasis infamously announced their break up in 2009 after Noel and Liam’s fractious relationship hit boiling point. Whilst there are many different accounts for what really happened, it all came to a head with a physical fight between the pair, now known as the ‘Paris altercation’ on August 28th, 2009, at Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Prior to this, the band had been on a world tour which had seen Noel and Liam’s relationship strain. The first flashpoint came after Oasis cancelled a show at Chelmsford’s V Festival on August 23rd due to Liam contracting laryngitis, which Noel would later label in 2011 as “a hangover”.

In response, Liam sued Noel and demanded an apology. He stated: “The truth is I had laryngitis, which Noel was made fully aware of that morning, diagnosed by a doctor”. Noel issued an apology, and the suit was dropped. However, as the Gallaghers have explained since, it was the ‘Paris altercation’ just before the band’s headline set at Rock en Seine that caused Oasis to split.

Notably, mid-way through Bloc Party’s performance, frontman Kele Okereke alongside their tour manager Peter Hill announced to the crowd that Oasis would not be performing. Two hours later, the following statement from Noel was posted on Oasis’s website: “It is with some sadness and great relief…I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

“All that being said, we had two gigs left and I reckon if I’d had got to the end of that tour and I’d had six months off I would have just forgotten about it, got on with it,” Noel then told Esquire in 2015. “But the straw that broke the camel’s back was the night in Paris and that was a fight. There’s no hidden darkness.”

“He goes out the dressing room, for whatever reason, he went to his own dressing room and he came back with a guitar and he started wielding it like an axe and I’m not fucking kidding,” Noel claimed of the incident. “And I’m making light of it because it’s kind of what I do, but it was a real unnecessary violent act, and he’s swinging this guitar around, he nearly took my face off with it. And it ended up on the floor and I put it out of its misery. And then I said, well look, I mean, there were people who were in the band, looking the other way, it wasn’t even a big dressing room. And I was like, you know what? I’m fcking out of here. And at that point, someone came in and said five minutes! I kind of got in the car and I sat there for five minutes and I just said, ‘fuck it, I can’t do it anymore’,” Noel stated during an interview in 2011.